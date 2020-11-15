Packers squeeze by Jags 24-20 despite Robinson’s solid performance

GREEN BAY, WI (WREX) — It was an exciting day for Rockford as Boylan grad Dean Lowry faced off against Lutheran grad James Robinson for the first time in their young NFL careers.

Robinson rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth time this season, as the Jags fell just short to the Packers 24-20 on Sunday afternoon. Lowry didn't record a tackle but did disrupt a pass that fell incomplete to help Green Bay improve to 7-2. The Jaguars are now 1-8.

Davante Adams reeled in another touchdown grab, which was one of his eight catches for 66 yards. Marquez-Valdes Scantling led the Packers with 149 receiving yards and a touchdown over four catches. Aaron Rodgers finished with 325 passing yards, along with two touchdowns and one interception.