Illinois reports $285 million in September sport bets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The latest numbers released by the Illinois Gaming Board show bettors in the state wagered more than $285 million on sports contests in September. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, New Jersey leads the way in sports betting, posting $803 million in bets in October. The gaming board has yet to release October numbers for Illinois. Sports betting got off to a shaky start in March in the state as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. At first, gamblers were required to register for accounts in person at a casino. Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased that rule, allowing bettors to register online from their phones, and start wagering immediately.