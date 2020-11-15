Skip to Content

Illinois reports $285 million in September sport bets

2:44 pm NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
SPORTS-BETTING

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --The latest numbers released by the Illinois Gaming Board show bettors in the state wagered more than $285 million on sports contests in September.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, New Jersey leads the way in sports betting, posting $803 million in bets in October.

The gaming board has yet to release October numbers for Illinois. Sports betting got off to a shaky start in March in the state as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway.

At first, gamblers were required to register for accounts in person at a casino. Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased that rule, allowing bettors to register online from their phones, and start wagering immediately.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content