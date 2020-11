Child Abduction Emergency until MON 2:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Ogle County

…AMBER ALERT…

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE.

AT THE REQUEST OF THE PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE ILLINOIS

AMBER ALERT NOTIFICATION SYSTEM HAS BEEN ACTIVATED. THE PUTNAM

COUNTY POLICE HAVE A CONFIRMED CHILD ABDUCTION THAT OCCURRED AT

15801 CENTER STREET IN MCNABB ON NOVEMBER 15TH AT 7:00 A.M. NOAH

DEL HOT ALL IS A WHITE MALE, 2 MONTHS OLD, 20 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS

15 LBS., WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HE IS WEARING GRAY AND

WHITE STRIPED PAJAMA SHIRT AND BOTTOMS. MOTHER REPORTED THAT NOAH

WAS TAKEN FROM HIS RESIDENCE BY NON-CUSTODIAL FATHER IN A WHITE

2001 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER WITH ILLINOIS LICENSE Z 5 2 9 0 2 0.

FATHER, KEVIN DEL HOT ALL , A WHITE 32 YEAR OLD MALE, WITH BROWN

HAIR AND BLUE EYES, WHO IS 6 FOOT 4 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 275

LBS. WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A DARK COLORED “ILLINOIS” HOODED

SWEATSHIRT AND DARK BLUE JEANS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD

CALL 9 1 1. THIS CONCLUDES THIS AMBER ALERT ISSUED BY THE ILLINOIS

STATE POLICE.