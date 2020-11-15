Bosnians vote in local elections overshadowed by pandemic

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnians voted in nationwide municipal elections amid concerns that the turnout will be hurt by a major surge in coronavirus infections and deaths. Some 3 million people were eligible to vote in the small Balkan nation, which has been uneasily split between its three main ethnic groups — Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims — since the end of the 1992-95 war. Although the elections are local, many believe they will pave the way for new overall leadership of the ethically divided country due to public dissatisfaction with how nationalist and right-wing parties are handling the pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in Bosnia has been rising sharply in recent weeks, with nearly a third of all infections coming this month.