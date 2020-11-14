Winnebago County will continue their daily COVID-19 reports

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The City of Rockford posted on their Twitter page Friday afternoon that they will continue their daily reports on weekdays that aren't holidays.

The county said earlier this week they would discontinue their daily reports after Nov. 13 and refer people to the state's website.

Following the announcement, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he would talk to the health department about continuing the daily updates.

These updates include information about COVID-19 in the county including positive cases, positivity rate, the number of new death and the recovery rate.

As of November 13, Winnebago County reports a total of 14,917 cases since March and a current positivity rate of 19.1%