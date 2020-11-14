Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT
TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…All of central and northern Illinois and northwest
Indiana.
* WHEN…From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to 6 PM CST /7 PM
EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south to southeast winds up to 35 to
40 mph are possible this evening. The strongest winds are
expected late tonight and through early Sunday afternoon. A few
gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&