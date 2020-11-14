Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
outdoor tents. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first surge of strong winds is expected
after midnight tonight behind a passing cold front. High wind
gusts will then last through Sunday, with some gusts as high as
55 MPH possible especially Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&