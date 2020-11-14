Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

outdoor tents. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first surge of strong winds is expected

after midnight tonight behind a passing cold front. High wind

gusts will then last through Sunday, with some gusts as high as

55 MPH possible especially Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

