Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT

TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…All of central and northern Illinois and northwest

Indiana.

* WHEN…From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to 6 PM CST /7 PM

EST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south to southeast winds up to 35 to

40 mph are possible this evening. The strongest winds are

expected late tonight and through early Sunday afternoon. A few

gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&