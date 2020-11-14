Skip to Content

Shipyard, union are getting back on same page after strike

New
8:51 am National news from the Associated Press

BATH, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and its production workers are starting to get back on the same page after a bitter strike over the summer. Machinists Union Local S6 and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator to catch the company up on its production schedule after the end of the two-month strike. BIW President Dirk Lesko says he expects the federally mediated discussions to yield positive results by year’s end as the shipyard and union embark on a three-year plan to catch up. He says the Maine company has hired 300 workers since the strike ended and is hiring 600 more.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content