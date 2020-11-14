Rockton PTO host food drive for families in need

ROCKTON (WREX) — Rockton PTO hosted it's annual food drive on Saturday.

The food drive collects food for the Old Stone Food pantry.

People were encourgaged to drop off things like non-pershisable food items at the Rockton Grade School parking lot.

With the holiday season just weeks away, the PTO says it wanted to make sure all families could enjoy the holidays this year.

"Me and my husband have always felt blessed here to live in Rockton where we know neighbors take care of neighbor. But now, more than ever, it just really shows what a treasure Rockton is that we will step and help each other no matter what is going on around us," said PTO President Abby Czaja.

All donations will be used to create thanksgiving meal packages.