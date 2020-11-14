Ramsey’s 3 TD passes lead No. 23 Wildcats past Purdue 27-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and No. 23 Northwestern beat Purdue 27-20. The Wildcats defense also came up with two late stops to preserve their fifth straight Big Ten win and their first 4-0 start in league play since 1996. The last time Northwestern achieved the feat coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing. Purdue has lost five straight home games in the series.