Rain, storms, and breezy winds finish out the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fairly busy few hours ahead as showers, storms, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures are on the way. Thankfully, they are not all coming in at the same time, but they will all occur by Sunday.

OVERNIGHT STORMS:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to appear in the Stateline this evening. Some of these showers will provide areas with a good soaking. However, the heaviest rainfall will appear during thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will mostly occur during the latter half of Saturday evening but should move out after midnight. The chance for severe weather is not likely with these storms. However, the chance for strong winds and small hail is still possible. Just like all storms the chance for lightning and thunder will remain a concern as well.

The chance for strong winds will not clear after our storm threat. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through 6 PM Sunday. This advisory highlights the chance for wind speeds as high as 50-60 MPH. This may result in broken tree limbs, power outages, and unrestrained objects to be blown around. Also, roads ways with a North-South orientation will cause a major impact on high-profile vehicles. Stay safe!

Advisory in effect through 6 PM Sunday as winds gust up to 60 MPH!

SAY IT ISN'T SNOW:

Leading into Sunday, we may keep the chance for gusty winds. However, temperatures are getting cooler as well as the low-pressure system pushes in with a cold front. The chance for snow is possible mainly in the late morning and afternoon on Sunday. We will see a mix of rainfall throughout most of this time. However, the chance for snow will remain. As far as accumulation goes, we should not expect much. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs for the day will be in the 30's. Shower chances warp up in the evening.

A chance for snow appears in the Stateline for Sunday.

RETURN TO SUNSHINE:

We are in the clear overnight Sunday and arise to sunshine on Monday. Temperatures can now be the focus. Highs by Monday remain closer to average, but for those who have missed the warmer already appears Thursday as temperatures rise to the 60's. However, this will not last as we drop back toward average into the weekend.