Purchase with a Purpose raises money for international charities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of people in the Stateline got a head start on their Christmas shopping while also helping people in need.

The fifth annual Purchase with a Purpose kicked off at Redeemer Rockford Church on Nov. 14 and hosted 13 worldwide charity organizations.

People from those organizations make all the products that get displayed in the pop-up tent, and all the money raised from the event goes directly back into the programs. These international programs help employ people in need to fair-wage jobs and help groups like trafficked women get out of their situations.

Organizer Amy Blakeney says it's great to see so many people come out and support these causes, even in a financially difficult year.

"It's been so encouraging to see so many people come out and give to these important causes and really make a difference," Blakeney said.

Purchase with a Purpose raised over $45,000 the last two years.