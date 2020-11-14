Packers activate LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on injured reserve. Kirksey missed Green Bay’s last five games with a pectoral injury that he suffered during a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27. He ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games. The Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.