No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets

CINCINNATI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s second decisive victory in Ohio while losing the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden has put the state’s role as a bellwether or battleground state in doubt. Biden will become the first president elected without carrying Ohio since Kennedy in 1960. The population no longer mirrors the nation’s. It’s whiter, slightly older and less educated than the U.S. on whole. Even the author of “The Bellwether: Why Ohio Picks the President” is skeptical about Ohio’s continued role as a predictor. But U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is an example of how Democrats can win statewide. He thinks the state could still be in play.