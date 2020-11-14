Lebanese general was in Syria over missing American reporter

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Lebanese security official says that after returning from Washington recently he visited Syria for two days where he spoke with officials about American journalist Austin Tice who has been missing in the war-torn country since 2012. The Lebanese general did not give much details in an interview with a local Lebanese TV station on Saturday. His comments came two weeks after his return from Washington where is believed to have discussed Tice’s case with American officials. Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared at a checkpoint in the contested western Damascus suburb in 2012.