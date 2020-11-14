Illinois virus numbers: 166 deaths, 11K new or likely cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported slightly more than 11,000 new or probable coronavirus cases Saturday and 166 deaths. The public health department says a delay in data had prevented earlier reporting of 66 of the deaths. Illinois hospitals say they had 5,400 patients with COVID-19 on Friday night, including 9 percent on ventilators. The number of new or probable statewide cases was below Friday’s record-setting 15,415. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is discouraging people from traveling, saying he could step up restrictions if things don’t change.