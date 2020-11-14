Illinois edges Rutgers 23-20 after late field goal from McCourt

PISCATAWAY, NJ (WREX) — After missing his first two field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, James McCourt nailed a 47-yarder to send the Fighting Illini home with their first win of the season. Isaiah Williams rushed 31 times for 198 yards and one touchdown, along with 104 passing yards in his first start at quarterback.

Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco ran for 138 yards over 21 carries. The Scarlett Knights were hurt by the turnovers in this game, as quarterback Noah Vedral threw three interceptions while throwing two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were caught by Bo Melton who reeled in four catches for 140 yards.

Illinois takes on Nebraska on the road next wee at 11 a.m.