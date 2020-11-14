Skip to Content

Illinois edges Rutgers 23-20 after late field goal from McCourt

PISCATAWAY, NJ (WREX) — After missing his first two field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, James McCourt nailed a 47-yarder to send the Fighting Illini home with their first win of the season. Isaiah Williams rushed 31 times for 198 yards and one touchdown, along with 104 passing yards in his first start at quarterback.

Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco ran for 138 yards over 21 carries. The Scarlett Knights were hurt by the turnovers in this game, as quarterback Noah Vedral threw three interceptions while throwing two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were caught by Bo Melton who reeled in four catches for 140 yards.

Illinois takes on Nebraska on the road next wee at 11 a.m.

Sam Knox

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

