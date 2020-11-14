Illinois closing Driver Services for 3 weeks as virus surges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ drivers services facilities will close for in-person business for three weeks starting Tuesday because of the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced the statewide closure Friday and urged the public to take advantage of online services. The closures will begin Tuesday, with the locations set to reopen Dec. 7. The state will extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until June 1, 2021, because of the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.