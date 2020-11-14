One dead, one hurt in two car crash in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A crash on the 5600 block of N. Meridan Road leaves one person dead and sends another person to the hospital on Saturday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened around 5:45 in the morning when two cars collided head on.

One of those vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Authorities say the person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with what the police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The 5600 block of N. Meridian Road will be blocked off for the next several hours as investigators reconstruct the scene.