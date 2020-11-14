Chicago nonprofits hold fundraisers online amid pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago nonprofits have shifted fundraising events online to keep donations coming in during the pandemic, which forced organizations to cancel in-person gatherings that bring in crucial revenue. PAWS Chicago usually holds its annual Fur Ball fundraiser at elegant venues. But this year, the fundraiser was a virtual experience. The event, which was on Friday, had catered delivery, an online auction and small remote gatherings. Founder Paula Fasseas says the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event is projected to fall about $500,000 short of last year’s total. Fasseas says PAWS will tap its cash reserves to make up for the difference and ramp up fundraising efforts after the pandemic.