1 killed in protests against Peru’s new president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of Peruvians have rallied in the country’s capital against the interim government of President Manuel Merino in protests that have left at least one person dead. Peru’s social security institute and doctors said a 25-year-old man was apparently killed by gunshot wounds during the increasingly violent demonstrations against the sudden removal by congress of now former President Martin Vizcarra. Speaking to local media, Merino denied the protests were against him, saying they were young people protesting unemployment and not being able to complete their studies amid the pandemic. In Lima, more than 5,000 protesters wore masks and carried signs that read “Merino is not my president.”