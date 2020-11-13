Winnebago County issues disaster declaration in response to skyrocketing COVID-19 infections

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney issues a county disaster declaration Friday in response to the stress climbing COVID-19 cases has placed on local healthcare systems.

“Winnebago County’s top priority is the safety of our residents,” says Haney. “I urge our residents to adhere to the Tier 2 mitigations outlined in Executive Order #2020-62 to protect the community.”

According to the proclamation, the decision was made in partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Winnebago County residents need to take the following actions immediately to prevent additional infections:

Stay home as much as possible.

Use curb-side and delivery options.

Limit non-essential travel.

Do not gather outside of your household.

Wear a face covering when with those outside your household.

Wash hands frequently.

Follow the quarantine and isolation guidelines as provided by the health department to prevent transmission to others.

The proclamation will allow Winnebago County to seek state and federal assistance in response to the pandemic, like resources for hospitals as bed capacity and staffing falls. It will expire in 7 days unless terminated by Chairman Haney or unless extended by a vote from the Winnebago County board.

Winnebago County is the first out of the 9 counties in Region 1 to take executive action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Region 1 has the worst infection rates in Illinois, as it closes in on a 20 percent positivity rate.

Gov. JB Pritzker has long called on local governments to take charge of their communities when it comes to curbing infections.