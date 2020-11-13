 Skip to Content

Winnebago County asking for pubic input on mental health services

MENTAL HEALTH BOARD SURVEY

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — You can have a say in bringing more mental health services to Winnebago County.

A public participation survey has been released by the Winnebago County Community Health Board.

The board will use feedback from this survey to help make decisions regarding mental health and substance abuse care through it's three year strategic plan.

If you would like to partake in the survey, you can request a link to it by emailing mentalhealth@wincoil.us.

