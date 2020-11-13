Two pedestrians killed crossing IL 251

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -- Two people are killed after trying to walk across IL Route 251 near the intersection of Forest Hills Road between Machesney Park and Roscoe.

Details are limited at this time, but Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies and local fire departments responded to the scene around 7:20 Friday night.

Deputies tell 13 WREX two people tried to cross 251 when a vehicle driving northbound hit them.

Deputies say traffic is closed in the area and will be for the foreseeable future while they investigate.

This is a developing story.





