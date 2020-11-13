Tribe chairman charged with bribery in casino development

BOSTON (AP) — The chairman of a Massachusetts tribe and the owner of an architecture firm have been arrested and charged in a bribery scheme involving the tribe’s plans to build a resort casino. Cedric Cromwell, 55, of Attleboro, and David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick, Rhode Island, have been indicted on charges of accepting or paying bribes and conspiring to commit bribery. Cromwell, who is chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, also faces extortion charges. The two are slated to appear in Boston federal court by videoconference Friday. Cromwell and DeQuattro didn’t immediately comment. The tribe is building the First Light casino in Taunton.