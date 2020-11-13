Tight spot: Trump loss complicates Pence’s political future

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Vice President Mike Pence, a second term for President Donald Trump would have been a ticket to Republican frontrunner status for 2024. But with Trump’s loss, Pence is contending with the reality of a far more uncertain future. And the vice president’s situation is made even more complicated by Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat and his private flirtations with running again himself four years from now. Pence is widely believed to harbor his own presidential ambitions, though he has always been guarded when asked publicly about his plans. And aides have long insisted his full focus has been on 2020 and 2020 alone.