Stateline wedding professionals expand avenues to bring in business

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tying the knot is stressful in of it's self, but even more so during a global pandemic. Wedding professionals work hard to make sure your big day goes off without a hitch, but right now, they're working even hard to stay in business.



In a year where many big celebrations have been cancelled or delayed, event venues have been forced to find new ways to bring in income.



For the Illinois Bank and Trust Pavilion, that looks like focusing their attention on catering.



"We wanted to do something that when banquets come back, we can still keep on with," says Al Castrogiovanni, chef and co-owner of Giovanni's Restaurant, who operates the Illinois Bank and Trust Pavilion.



"Since we can't have events anymore [due to Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings], we've put together three really cool concepts we're about to do."



The venue is now offering ready to eat meals, hot and fresh pick up one day a week, and individually packaged Thanksgiving dinners you can order for one or more.



"It's been a long journey," says Castrogiovanni, "I think we're kind of like nothing can surprise us for 2020. But the food is delicious, and we're so excited to offer something different that people can pick up, heat at home, and enjoy."









However, event venues aren't the only ones having to innovate to keep business coming in.



Haute Bridal and Beauty, a brand new business opening in Beloit, is following a model many have turned tom to stay afloat.



"We can literally provide everything for our clients," says owner Annetta Michelle Mcbain.



The shop is part bridal boutique, part full-service salon and part retail. Being all-inclusive, offering more in-house is the future of the bridal industry says Mcbain.



"It is the future. We're innovating and expanding and figuring out the new normal and what works."



As bridal trends shift due to that new normal, Mcbain says adaptability and creativity is what's going to help local shops stay open.



"The pandemic has hit us small businesses so hard. So being able to cross promote, bring together two different worlds that are the exact same demographic, I think that has definitely helped us."