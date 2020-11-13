Showers, storms, and strong winds strike this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wet and windy weather pops up at different times this weekend. Saturday provides the rain, while Sunday contributes the strong wind. We should see quieter weather after that.

Saturday showers:

The start of the weekend will not be a washout, but plan on some damp weather for a good chunk of the day.

Drizzly rain kicks in by Saturday afternoon.

Early in the morning, we may see a little sunshine before clouds build in. Look for cloudy weather by the middle of the morning. Showers work in from south to north, so a few spots south of I-88 may get the drizzly weather by 10 am. The rest of the Stateline gets the drizzle by noon.

Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by Saturday night.

For the rest of the daylight hours, a spotty drizzle falls. The rain becomes steadier as we go into the evening. After 8 pm, watch for a few thunderstorms sliding in from the west. These won't be severe, but could bring a quick heavier shower or downpour. Most of the storms are out of our hair by midnight. The weather quickly dries up overnight.

Saturday's temperatures warm up a little. We'll have highs near 50 degrees by the afternoon. Southerly winds gusting to 30 mph, however, may keep wind chills in the 20's and 30's all day.

Windy Sunday:

Sunday dries out very early in the morning, with a clearing sky working in. We should get a sunny day, but look for colder and even windier weather.

Strong winds kick in right away Sunday morning.

Winds will be out of the west by the morning, with the strong wind gusts already kicking in. Gusts rise to between 40 and 50 mph. These strong gusts keep going through the day, then slowly settle down by Sunday night.

Be ready for hard-to-drive conditions, especially on north-south running roads. Loose objects may blow around, and twigs and small branches could fall. Spotty power outages may even be possible. On top of all this, if you have any leaves left on your trees, be ready for more raking by early next week!

Sunday cools off a little. We'll be back down into the low 40's.

Quieter next week:

After a slightly wild weekend, the wind and storms leave the forecast for a while. Instead, sunshine and calmer weather is about all we see through the middle of the week. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the low to middle 40's.

Warmer than average weather is possible through Thanksgiving.

Toward the end of the week, a warm front raises temperatures close to 60 degrees. We may drop again the following weekend. Long term, warmer than average weather stays in the forecast through the end of the month. For now, there's a chance that Thanksgiving weekend may be mild!