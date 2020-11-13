Rockford doctor says hospitals are ‘twice as bad’ than in the spring, urges everyone to do their part

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Doctors in Rockford addressed the recent surge of COVID-19 across the state and specifically, right in Region 1.



Dr. James Cole at SwedishAmerican Hospital spoke about the recent surge on Friday. Dr. Cole says hospitals are now in worse condition than in the spring.

"We're twice as bad as we were at that time [spring]," said Dr. Cole. The doctor says while it's true only 5-10% of people who get COVID-19 need to go to the hospital, the doctor says the rising number of cases means more patients, which is causing a saturation of hospital resources. The doctor also said roughly 40-50% of people contract virus from asymptomatic people.



SwedishAmerican hospital said it was treating 82 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday and saw a dramatic spike in positive cases over the past 10 days. Tom Connor, the President and CEO of SwedishAmerican, did say that those numbers appeared to be leveling off.



Dr. Cole says because of the spike in hospitalizations, SwedishAmerican is creating open bay wards in parts of the hospital where they never existed before, such as in conference rooms and pulling staff from outpatient clinics to come help at the hospital.



Hospitals are also running out of resources, according to Dr. Cole. Hospitals in Region 1 have already requested 75 more hospital beds to manage the recent surge of COVID-19 patients. The request includes a bed set includes a bed, headboard with suction and oxygen, HEPA filter, lamp, trunk, tent and chair. The bed set does not include additional medical personnel.



Dr. Cole says if things don't improve, hospitals may need to change their priorities, which may include not doing elective surgeries again.



Both Dr. Cole and Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, say its on the community to lower the numbers.

"This is a public health problem, way more than a personal liberty problem," said Dr. Cole.



The doctor wants people to think about their decisions, especially ahead of the holiday season.

"Unfortunately, this is going to be a different holiday season, it needs to be a different holiday season for everyone," said Dr. Cole.



Dr. Martell echoed the same sentiments, saying we've generally seen a surge of cases two weeks after holidays during the pandemic so far.



Both Dr. Cole and Dr. Martell urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible once it's available.



You can watch the doctor's full comments blow.