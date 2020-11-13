Robinson, Lowry meet up in Rockford NFL showdown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson and Dean Lowry have never met in person, but the two Rockford natives will meet on the field Sunday as Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars visit Lowry's Green Bay Packers.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him at Lambeau Sunday and talking to him after the game," Lowry said.

Robinson has impressed Lowry and the rest of the NFL through the first half of his rookie season. Robinson has racked up 805 all-purpose yards and 7 touchdowns in 8 games. His 805 total yards rank 8th in the league. But the Jaguars have dropped 7 seven straight games after winning their opener, a trend Robinson wants to help change.

"I just go with what the gameplan is," Robinson said after last week's game. "When I get the ball I try to make a play every time. That's going to help us. What I'm doing is good. It's just not enough. We all have to come together, find a way to win and get over that hump."

Lowry picked up his first sack of the season a couple of games ago. He'll have to key on the run to try to slow down Robinson.

"It's been impressive watching him on tape," Lowry said of Robinson. "He's very quick, he has great vision and he's elusive too. I think starting as a rookie in the NFL, that's no easy feat. It speaks volumes about his football intelligence and overall character."

That character is exemplified by Rockford's three most prominent professional athletes. They all share a similar story in their path to this point.

"It does, having myself, Fred [VanVleet] and now James, guys who were initially under the radar kind of make their own way," Lowry said. "I think it speaks volumes about the city of Rockford and representing that in a positive way."

James Robinson and the Jaguars, Dean Lowry and the Packers. A head-to-head matchup making some Rockford history. Kickoff is set for Sunday at noon.