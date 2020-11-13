RMTD gets $6.85 million grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New buses and technology are headed to Rockford Mass Transit District thanks to a $6.85 million grant.

The money comes from the Rebuild Illinois Capital program. The state provides the money for public transit agencies.

RMTD was among the more than 30 groups that applied.

The new buses will replace older models. Some of the new technology will include radios, cameras and automated passenger counters.

Stateline Mass Transit District also received funding from the same grant. It was awarded $225,000 to purchase three buses that are accessible for people with disabilities.