Region 1: COVID-19 positivity rate increases, now above 19 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 continues to see its seven-day rolling positivity rate increasing.



The region's seven-day rolling positivity rate is now at 19.4% as of Nov. 10, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The region had a 1-day positivity rate of 19.9% on Nov. 10. IDPH says 4,168 people were tested for the virus on Nov. 10. Of those tested, 831 people tested positive.



From Oct.31-Nov.10, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate has increased from 15.3% up to 19.4%.



The region has already requested for more hospital beds and doctors say things are "twice as bad" as they were in the spring for hospitals.



All but six counties in the state are at warning level for COVID-19, including all 9 counties in Region 1.

Here's a look at the seven-day rolling positivity rate for all 9 counties in Region 1 as of Nov. 10:

Boone County: 23.7%

Carroll County: 21.5%

DeKalb County: 15%

Jo Daviess County: 17.8%

Lee County: 16.3%

Ogle County: 20.2%

Stephenson County: 20.7%

Whiteside County: 23.8%

Winnebago County: 19.2%

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

On Friday, IDPH reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 27 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths.

IDPH said they will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. As of last night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6, 2020 – November 12, 2020 is 14.5%.