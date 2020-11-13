Purdue, No. 23 Northwestern battle for edge in Big Ten West

New quarterback Peyton Ramsey has led No. 23 Northwestern win to three straight wins and has the Wildcats back in contention for a Big Ten West title. Now he faces his biggest — and perhaps most important — test yet. Purdue won its first two games before last week’s game was cancellation, a decision that puts No. 13 Wisconsin in potential jeopardy of being ineligible to play in the conference championship game. If the Badgers don’t meet the six-game requirement, Saturday’s game in West Lafayette, Indiana, could hold the key to who plays in Indianapolis in December.