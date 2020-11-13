NIU prepares for Ball State, looks to get first win of 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's no time to dwell on the past, especially for the NIU football team. An uphill battle lies ahead after losing their first two games of the short six game season. The challenge doesn't get any easier as they prepare for rival Ball State next Wednesday.

"Going on the road for the first time is an experience for our young players, something that we have to make sure we fully embrace." said Head Coach Thomas Hammock. "A very good opponent, played two very good football teams on their schedule they're one and one, so certainly looking forward to it, certainly looking forward to the opportunity to improve as a football team."

With a young locker room and many freshman players, the veteran presence has helped keep a positive attitude on and off the field.

"I think the energy in the locker room has been great, I think the younger guys see these older guys making plays," said Hammock. "I think defensively we played extremely hard for a long time last week and we made some plays, sacks, takeaways, tackles for loss. I think things that good defenses start to do, they were able to do."

Every game holds an importance, but in need of a win, and playing a team they lost to last season, the Huskies know it's time to crack the win column.

"Before we lost the trophy last year we had the trophy for about ten years so the players taking it real personal," said Junior Defensive End Michael Kennedy. "We all want that trophy back so we going into this week with an intense mindset."

An intense mindset, and looking to pick up their first win of the 2020 season for the NIU football program.