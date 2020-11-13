New Jersey sets U.S. sport bet record for 3rd month at $803M

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s red-hot sports betting market set the national record for the highest amount wagered on sports for the third month in a row in October with over $803 million plunked down by gamblers. Figures released Friday show that the total broke the state’s previous monthly records of $667.9 million in August and $748.5 million in September. The previous national monthly record for the total amount bet, or “handle,” was $614 million, set in Nevada in Nov. 2019. Total gambling revenue at the casinos and tracks was up 15% in October to $338 million.