New business moves into the Talcott Building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Talcott Building in downtown Rockford is now home to a new company.

Florocracy officially moved into the building Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Floracracy is a new online floral shopping company founded by Rockford native Sarah-Eva Marchese. The company allows customers to design their own arrangements online. Marchese says setting up her business in Rockford made sense.

"I believe that more and more individuals are going to be like myself, whether they're starting their own business or looking for more business opportunities that allows them to be more actively engaged both from the parental side and from the leadership/business side," said Marchese. "This is going to be the kind of city and the kind of opportunity that's going to let."

This is the latest update to the building as Urban Equity Properties has worked on transforming it into a mixed-use structure. They also helped with constructing luxury apartments inside the building.