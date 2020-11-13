Mexico arrests soldier in missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested the first military officer in connection with the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a teachers’ college in southern Mexico. A federal official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the matter confirmed Friday that Capt. José Martínez Crespo had been arrested. In September, Mexico’s Attorney General said that 25 arrest orders had been issued for suspects in the case, among them soldiers and federal police. On Sept. 26, 2014, police in the town of Iguala attacked several buses that had been taken by students from the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa.