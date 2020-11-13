Main cooperative selling mink to shut down due to culling

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The cooperative that sells nearly half of Denmark’s mink furs, will gradually shut down over the next two to three years after the government ordered the culling of millions of animals raised in farms. Denmark is culling all 15 million minks in Danish farms to fight an outbreak of COVID-19 among the animals and staff. The CEO of the largest cooperative of mink farms says the decision to cull puts the Danish mink industry “in an extreme and unusually difficult situation.” Denmark is the world’s biggest exporter of furs.