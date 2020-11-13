Latest election results show Joe Biden wins Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - With just 10,315 votes left to count in Arizona Joe Biden is set to win Arizona.

Biden currently holds an over 11,000 vote lead over President Trump which leaves too few votes left for him to catch up or surpass Joe Biden.

Previously the Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona's 11 electoral votes on Nov. 4, along with other networks, but as more ballots came in the race became too close to call.

With more than 270 required electoral votes, Joe Biden is the projected 46 president.