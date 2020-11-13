Interactive map lets you assess the risk of coming into contact with COVID-19

(WREX) — A group of researchers have created an interactive tool to help you assess the risk of coming into contact COVID-19.



The COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool, built by Georgia Tech researchers, helps you see the risks of gatherings across the country.



This map shows the risk level of attending an event, given the event size and location.



The risk level is the estimated chance (0-100%) that at least 1 COVID-19 positive individual will be present at an event in a county, given the size of the event.



Users can then change the size of the event anywhere from 10-5,000 people.



Here's the risk of going to an event/gathering with 10 people and coming into contact with COVID-19 in Region 1, according to the map:

Boone County: 56%

Carroll County: 73%

DeKalb County: 41%

Jo Daviess County: 45%

Lee County: 54%

Ogle County: 52%

Stephenson County: 57%

Whiteside County: 62%

Winnebago County: 50%

The information used comes from the COVID-19 tracking project and the New York Times' COVID-19 data project.