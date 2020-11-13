In Georgia, Trump’s shadow looms over pair of Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump won’t be on the ballot in January as Georgia voters settle two Senate runoffs that will determine who controls the chamber at the start of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s tenure. But the contests offer the first measure of Trump’s imprint on the GOP since his defeat. The question remains whether Trump agrees with Republican allies who see the unusual twin billings as a way for him to mitigate his own loss and help his party on the way out. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler haven’t directly asked Trump for his help. But Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia next week.