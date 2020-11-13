Illinois extends eviction moratorium for 30 days, allows insurances for landlords

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has extended the state's eviction moratorium once again.



The governor announced the 30-day extension on Friday.

"I'll also be extending the moratorium on evictions for 30 days. It's the right thing to do to protect our most vulnerable residents," said Gov. Pritzker.

However, this extension includes insurances for landlords and property owners.

"This new moratorium will ensure the rents are paid by tenants who may have been taking advantage of the eviction moratorium, but who are in fact able to make their monthly rent payments," said Gov. Pritzker. "Only renters who have earned no more than $99,000 in annual income or $180,000 as joint filers for this calendar year are covered under this extension."

The governor says renters unable to pay will be required to submit a declaration form to their landlord certifying they are unable to pay their rent due to the substantial loss of income stemming from the pandemic.



The declaration will be available on the state's website.