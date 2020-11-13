Illinois closes driver facilities until early December due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A surge of COVID-19 across the state has caused for the Secretary of the State to close facilities.



Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing Driver Services facilities statewide will be closed to the public for in person transactions effective Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.



The state also announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This June 1, 2021 extension also includes those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates. As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until June 1, 2021.



CDL (Commercial Driver License) holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements.

The Secretary of State says many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, some of which include:

Renewing a license plate sticker;

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

Secretary Jesse White also announced that seven facilities will be offering drive-through services for license plate sticker transactions ONLY. These facilities were selected due to the configuration of the buildings which allowed for drive-through transactions. The seven drive-through facilities include: drive-through transactions. The seven drive-through facilities include the Rockford-Central location at 3720 E. State St.