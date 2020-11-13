Skip to Content

Corn dryer catches fire in Shannon, will likely collapse

SHANNON, Ill. (WREX) — Several crews are on scene of a corn bin fire in Carroll County.

Authorities say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Montague Rd.

The fire caused the corn dryer to crack and it will likely collapse, according to authorities. Officials say they're not sure when the more than 70 foot tower will collapse, but the damage caused by the fire will more than likely make it come down at some point.

There's been no reported injuries.

There's no word as to what caused the fire and authorities are still investigating.

