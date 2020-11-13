California governor went to party, violated own virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been pleading with his state’s nearly 40 million residents not to gather in groups, even with friends and family. Last week, he broke his own rule. Newsom on Friday said he shouldn’t have attended a birthday party. The gathering had a dozen people from more than three households. State guidelines limit gatherings to no more than three households. The party at the posh French Laundry restaurant could harm Newsom’s credibility and messaging as the state enters a critical holiday stretch with virus cases increasing.