Blast of cool air moves into Stateline ahead of weekend rain, gusty winds

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures plunge following an early morning cold frontal passage. Highs dip below average before gradually climbing for the upcoming weekend.

A gradual climb in temperatures is in store for the weekend. Rain returns by Saturday afternoon.

Friday sunshine:

The work week ends on a bright note, but don't let the sunshine fool you. Highs to end the week struggle to make it out of the 30s. A cold front passed through the Stateline shortly before midnight Friday, bringing lows in the 20s by Friday morning. Make sure to bundle up. Wind chills gradually ease a bit through the day, but don't expect wind chills much above 35°.

As high pressure slides into place, the weather pattern remains fairly quiet. That forecast changes by the start of the weekend.

Saturday's showers:

A warm front is begins to lift through the Midwest early Saturday and with that, the threat for showers make a comeback. Current guidance keeps dry conditions going through Saturday morning, but as clouds increase, showers become more likely during the afternoon.

Spotty showers develop during the afternoon Saturday.

Heavier rain and even thunder is possible Saturday evening.

Initially, precipitation looks to be more hit-or-miss, however the evening hours could provide heavier rain and even thunderstorms. As of this writing early Friday, severe weather isn't expected, which is good news following Tuesday's storms.

Sunday's wind:

Precipitation should begin to taper off Sunday before dawn, with wind picking up as drier air moves in. Sunday features wind gusts to 45 miles per hour through the day out of the west, so be sure any outdoor holiday decorations are well-secured.

Looking beautiful next week:

Dry weather settles in for the start of the next work week, as temperatures also gradually climb. By the end of next week, highs could approach the upper 50s.

This warm spell sticks around, with above average temperatures through much of the rest of November.