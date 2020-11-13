Biden gives boost to retiring senator’s climate change plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A plan championed by retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico to harness the nation’s lands and ocean waters to fight climate change is getting a boost from Joe Biden. The president-elect has made slowing global warming a priority for his incoming administration. Udall is the last serving member of a political dynasty that’s represented the West in Washington for nearly seven decades. He’s emerged as a leading contender for interior secretary under Biden. Udall’s plan calls for conservation of 30% of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years, setting aside millions of acres for recreation, wildlife and climate efforts by 2030.