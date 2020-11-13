Beards are growing at WREX for No-Shave November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You may notice that a few of the men at WREX look a little hairier this month. James Stratton, Alex Kirchner, and Evan Leake put the razors down again to take part in No Shave November.

The No Shave November cause started as a way to raise awareness about cancer. Cancer patients tend to lose their hair during treatment, so the month focuses on anyone letting all of their hair grow out. The cause encourages participants to donate the money they usually spend on grooming to cancer awareness and prevention.

Alex and James are a few of the WREX staff growing a beard this month for cancer awareness and support.

Alex Kirchner started taking part in No Shave November in part because of his father getting prostate cancer (who is now and remains cancer free).

"Growing out a beard is an easy way to raise awareness about getting regular check-ups, and support anyone going through cancer treatment", says Kirchner.

A local charity, Brovember Inc., helps raise funds for prostate cancer research right in our backyard at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. To help fight cancer locally this month, check out WREX's page: https://brovembercentral.com/donations/wrex/

If you are participating in No-Shave November, let us know! Drop us a line via email or on our Facebook page, WREX-TV.